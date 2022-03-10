Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Daytime Favorite ‘The Real’ Rumored To Be Canceled

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Daytime television will look completely different next season following a handful of recent show cancellations, of the most-talked-about being The Wendy Williams Show closing up shop come fall.

Now it’s looking like another daytime favorite is getting the axe as well after a new report suggests The Real may be coming to an end.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Jasmine Brand issued an exclusive report from an insider that says ratings this season played a part in the decision to not renew The Real. The award-winning talk show is currently hosted by singer/actress Adrienne Bailon, comedian Loni Love, celeb stylist Jeannie Mai and actress Garcelle Beauvais, with each woman offering a different view on pop culture and news from the BIPOC perspective. Over the span of 8 seasons, the series has won for Outstanding Talk Series at the NAACP Image Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards on multiple occasions.

The show has also gained popularity over the years due to an impressive lineup of guests and live interviews, comparable respectfully to their more conservative counterparts on decades-spanning daytime series The View.

The Real also came with its controversial moments as well, including the drama-filled exits of former hosts Tamar Braxton and Amanda Seales, respectively. Even Tamera Mowry-Housley’s surprise choice to leave in 2020 after seven years felt suspect after she later described the show as “not a safe space.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although the report seems like a rumor at the moment, we can’t rule out the ever-changing land of daytime TV especially after how quickly they replaced Sherri with Wendy.

May the mid-afternoon time slots be forever in your favor! Let us know if you’d miss The Real if it actually comes to an end.

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Daytime Favorite ‘The Real’ Rumored To Be Canceled  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close