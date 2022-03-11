Byron Cage Discusses His New Single, Talks Show & Tenure As A Professor

Get Up Mornings With Erica
Gospel icon Byron Cage is far from closing up shop on his illustrious career, which also includes ministry and as of recently a new tenure as professor at the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University.

We spoke with the good ‘Professor Byron’ to get a full update on his current business moves, which also include a new series with The Byron Cage Show and of course some new music in the form of his latest single, “You Are.”

 

To say that Byron Cage is working is definitely an understatement, and the music vet walks us through how the handful of his current blessings came to fruition in the first place. From the guests we should expect to see on The Byron Cage Show — you might even see Erica & GRIFF on a future episode! — to what inspired the inspirational message in his new music, this was a conversation that proved to be a treat in more ways than one.

Listen to Byron Cage’s full interview with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

