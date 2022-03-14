Get Up Mornings With Erica
Jor’Dan Armstrong Describes His Collaboration With Erica On New Single “Call”

Jor’Dan Armstrong is one of the most promising acts in contemporary gospel music, so much so that even Erica herself jumped at the chance to collaborate with the chart-topping vocalist.

It was only right for the self-proclaimed King Of Urban Inspiration to stop by the Get Up! church and explain what it was like working alongside EC on his single “Call,” in addition to what he hopes on accomplishing with his new project, Church Girls Love R&B.

 

As the title suggests, “Call” is inspired by the act of simply calling on God for guidance during any season of your life — from the good and bad to the downright ugliest of times, the song asserts the fact that He will always be there for spiritual support. Erica and Jor’Dan even take a minute to describe the in-studio chemistry they had, which may or may not include a story of Chick-fil-A lunch breaks as well.

Listen to the full interview with Jor’Dan Armstrong below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

Jor’Dan Armstrong Describes His Collaboration With Erica On New Single “Call”  was originally published on getuperica.com

