Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – Harriet Tubman’s “Strength, Patience & Passion”

Dr. Willie Jolley is dedicating the “Wake Up & Win” mantras for the rest of this week to a handful of impactful sisters in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Today’s “her story” focuses on civil rights icon Harriet Tubman and her display of strength, patience and passion when it came to famously freeing enslaved Black people in the South through the Underground Railroad.

Instead of just looking out for herself, which nobody would’ve blamed her for given the circumstances during times of slavery, Tubman decided to go back and successfully make 19 trips without losing a single passenger. It’s through this passion for change, the strong mindset to keep pushing forward and the patience to make journeys that took a decade to complete is where we can learn the most from Harriet’s story.

Learn about Harriet Tubman and “her story” in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

