Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Dr. Eric Thomas “The Hip Hop Preacher” Explains Being Humbled By Homelessness & How To Be A 360 Man

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

For those seeking some much-needed inspirational advice, the person of choice to turn to other than the Lord himself has in recent times become “The Hip Hop Preacher,” better known as Dr. Eric Thomas.

ET called into the Get Up! church this morning to chop it up with dear friends Erica and GRIFF for a conversation that covered his career as a motivational speaker, how homelessness proved to be one of his best life lessons and his personal definition of what the 360 Man movement is all about.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Bringing his unmistakeable energy to the show as per usual, ET pretty much turned the studio into one of his highly motivational seminars that’s helped garner him over two million followers and counting on Instagram. From professional sports teams to UFC fighters, his guidance has managed to become something that many people rely on in their personal journeys of faith, which Thomas always credits back to God.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our full interview with Dr. Eric Thomas below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dr. Eric Thomas “The Hip Hop Preacher” Explains Being Humbled By Homelessness & How To Be A 360 Man  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
[ione_media_gallery id="376199" overlay="true"]
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close