Reverend Leah Daughtry Explains Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Road To Confirmation

President Joe Biden’s applauded nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has the potential to make history for both Black America and women alike.

As KBJ pushes forward on a campaign to visit all 100 U.S. senators leading up to her judiciary hearing before the Senate next week on March 21, we had the pleasure of speaking with Reverend Leah Daughtry for a breakdown of the road ahead.

 

Although Jackson’s confirmation feels pretty solidified to say the least, Rev. Daughtry makes it clear that she still has a ways to go before officially replacing the seat left vacant by Justice Stephen Breyer. Although KBJ faces the aforementioned Senate hearing that will find her getting grilled on every aspect of her background and intentions within the position, Daughtry assures us that she’s beyond qualified for the title and has the credentials to prove it.

Find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and how you can support her U.S. Supreme Court nomination by way of Reverend Leah Daughtry below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

