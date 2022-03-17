21 Days of Peace: PEACE AS A PRACTICE – Act (week 1, day 4)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ACT 9 WEEK 1, DAY 4)

Slow down. Sometimes, the greatest step we can take toward discovering personal peace is to simply practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is slowing down enough that you are able to pay attention to the present moment — your thoughts, your surroundings, how you feel both physically and mentally. As you practice mindfulness, with God’s help you are able to exercise the “muscle” of your attention on the present moment and receive the moment as a gift from God.

Right now, in this moment, stop, close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, and simply pay attention to the present moment. As you do, remind yourself that God is with you, no matter what else may be going on in your heart, mind, and life. Notice when you begin to feel more at peace. Know that if you don’t feel it right away, there’s no need to worry: this is called ‘practice’ for a reason. The more you practice being grounded in the present moment, the more beneficial this activity will become.

If it’s helpful, set a timer for five minutes and use this breath prayer to help ground you:

Inhale: Father God

Exhale: I am here.

Scripture:

John 14:1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. 2In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.

John 14:25-28 These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. 26But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you. 27Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. 28Ye have heard how I said unto you, I go away, and come again unto you. If ye loved me, ye would rejoice, because I said, I go unto the Father: for my Father is greater than I.

This plan is provided by World Relief.. For more information, please visit: http://worldrelief.org

21 Days of Peace: PEACE AS A PRACTICE – Act (week 1, day 4) was originally published on praisedc.com

