Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Wess Morgan Explains The Message Of Human Emotion Behind His New Single “Tears”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Many couldn’t begin to imagine going through (or surviving!) the many obstacles that veteran gospel star Wess Morgan has endured. However, turning to God proved to be the answer to his problems that ultimately led him towards a decades-spanning career and devotion to pastorship.

We got the Nashville native to bring his testimony over to the Get Up! church, and his story is nothing short of inspiring no matter how many times he tells it!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Morgan’s life story can actually be summed up with his new single, “Tears,” which anyone who’s ever felt too afraid to cry when going through adversity can truly relate to in its lyrical message.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full interview with Wess Morgan below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wess Morgan Explains The Message Of Human Emotion Behind His New Single “Tears”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close