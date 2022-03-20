Good News
The House Of Representatives Passes The CROWN Act To Ban Hair Discrimination Nationwide

In a 235-189 vote on Friday, the House officially passed the CROWN Act making hair discrimination illegal nationwide.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives finally passed the CROWN Act to officially put an end to race-based hair discrimination nationwide. The CROWN Act is meant to “Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair” and was first adopted by California a few short years ago and now, after Friday’s 235-189 vote, the Act will now be enforced across the entire country.

ABC News reports that as part of the new legislation, discrimination based on an individual’s hair texture or hairstyle will be prohibited by law, especially those hairstyles that are associated with race or national origin. This Act is especially a victory for us, as Black women, who have often been discriminated against in workplaces for wearing our natural curls, coils, braids, kinky, and afros.

Upon the passing of the new legislation, many supporters spoke out about the victory and applauded the House’s passage. Among those was Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Betty who said in a statement, “every day in this country, Black women and girls face discrimination because of their natural hair at their workplaces and schools. So today, I proudly voted yes on the #CROWNAct to finally end race-based hair discrimination once and for all.”

She continued, “It’s simple — discrimination against Black hair is discrimination based on race. I look forward to swift passage of this critical legislation in the Senate and to standing with President Biden as he signs it into law. To every young Black girl and boy, I say to you, your hair — from your kinks to your curls, from your fros to your fades, from your locs to your braids — is a crown. Be proud of your hair and know the Congressional Black Caucus is fighting for you.”

The Black Caucus also celebrated the victory with a Tweet posted to their account on Friday shortly after the legislation was passed. “Today, the House of Representatives passed the #CROWNAct: Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” the Tweet read. “It’s time to end hair discrimination Get into these CROWNS.” 

Close