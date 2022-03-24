Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Easter Special: Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans To Battle It Out On ‘Verzuz’

Verzuz is going back to church.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
BeBe & CeCe Winans/Mary Mary

Source: Jason Kempin/Tibrina Hobson/WireImage / Getty

Verzuz announced Mary Mary will battle it out with BeBe and CeCe Winans on Easter Sunday (April 17). This will be an epic battle between the legendary Gospel siblings on Resurrection day you will not want to miss. Erica and Tina Campbell are fresh off of their amazing performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LVI.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

 

Verzuz, the music platform was created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Introduced as a “DJ Battle”  on Instagram in March 2020, the platform reached tens of millions of people looking for entertainment at the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The artist picks 20 songs each to battle it out against each other and the fans choose their winner. Now, the competition is produced, on stage with performances from the contestants, making it, even more, a fantastic experience. Previous battles include Teddy Riley versus Babyface, Gladys Knight versus Patti LaBelle, and The Isley Brothers versus Earth, Wind, and Fire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This isn’t Gospel’s first Gospel battle. Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond went head to head as the Verzuz platform gained notoriety in June of 2020. Who do you think will win? Better yet, will BeBe, CeCe, Erica and Tina perform their classic version of “Joy To The World” at the end of the program?

 

RELATED: Brave Hearts: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild To Battle In Valentine’s Day ‘Verzuz’

RELATED: Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth

RELATED: Bebe Winans Weighs in on Who He Would Battle for Verzuz

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Easter Special: Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans To Battle It Out On ‘Verzuz’  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close