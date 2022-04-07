Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

American Idol Watch: Jay Copeland of Salisbury, MD Makes The Top 24

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Copeland delivered a nearly flawless performance. But that’s also his Achilles heel, according to Perry.

“You’re almost a perfect singer, but sometimes perfection doesn’t win over feeling,” she explained. “You look like a star. Just keep it a little bit dirtier, a little bit more soulful in the future.”

The “Dark Horse” singer also told him: “Jay, you’ve got this. Surprise us. We want to see something wild out of you. And you got a real shot.”

The Salisbury University grad heard what she said loud and clear. “Hopefully I can take the judge’s criticism and put it into my work,” he said on the show.

Who is Jay Copeland? He’s definitely one of the contestants to keep your eye on as season 20 continues to get underway. From his Platinum Ticket to his decision to drop out of graduate school for Idol, here are 5 key things to know about Jay.

From his Platinum Ticket to his decision to drop out of graduate school for Idol, here are 5 key things to know about Jay.

  1.  He Got a Platinum Ticket
  2. The singer hails from Salisbury, Maryland.
  3. Jay Dropped out of graduate school to pursue Idol
  4. Jay grew up in a musical family.  His Uncle is Josh Copeland, Season 9 runner up for BET’s Sunday Best.
  5. Jay is active on Instagram @theejaycopeland

 

 

American Idol Watch: Jay Copeland of Salisbury, MD Makes The Top 24  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close