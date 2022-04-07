Inspirational Lifestyles: Divine Disruption: Holding on to Faith When Life Breaks Your Heart – Dwell

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Dwell

Chrystal

If you’ve ever struggled with sickness in your body, you know that sometimes the only way to move forward and get back to a good quality of life is by cutting out those things that are hurting you. And not just by changing your diet or having something surgically removed, but by cutting out bad habits or lifestyle choices that are making you sick.

God made all things to work together for the good physically, spiritually, and mentally. But sometimes, in order to prioritize our spiritual health, we need to pull away from anything that might be holding us back—even things that aren’t necessarily sinful. The Bible tells us that anything that holds us back from God can become an idol and get more of our focus or energy than is right. God commands that we devote our heart, mind, and soul to Him. He is a loving but jealous God. So if we are watching five hours of Netflix a night, but we cannot spend five minutes in prayer and the Word, it’s time to cut it all back. It’s time to remove anything from your life that may be distracting you from God.

With the pandemic, there has been a lot more opportunity to spend time with God. And there is the need, because in forced rest there is also anxiety and fear. Scripture tells us that the solution for fear and anxiety is to draw close to the Lord. To abide in Him and rest in the shadow of His wing, to let our praise and fellowship be unbroken. When the storm hits, anxious sheep stay close to the shepherd’s side. Now is the time to dwell.

This is a time for more prayer, more devotion, more worship, more time in the Word. Our strength is found in the joy of the Lord. “Dwell” simply means that we remain in a constant state of fellowship with our Father, putting aside everything that might distract us from His purpose and running our race to win.

Tony

For me, the concept of dwelling and abiding has meant more time meditating on God’s Word. During the pandemic, there’s been less sense of urgency, so I’ve tried to take advantage of that. Sometimes in the middle of the night when I wake up, I pray and meditate. Most mornings, I read three chapters of the Bible. I’ve had time to reflect more on the things that matter, and it’s been good for me to spend time with God without it being tied to a program or a sermon series. This season has highlighted my need for God, for His presence and guidance and help.

Moses told the Lord in Exodus 33:15, “If You don’t go with us, we’re not going to go.” So it’s not so much about goals or plans; it’s about His presence. I don’t want the blessing of the promised land if I can’t have God too. Better to stay in the desert with God than enter the promised land without Him. I’ve had to prioritize my relationship with God over work. It’s better to have His presence in hard times than to have times of plenty without Him.

Respond

What activities or habits in your life hold you back from time with God? How can you set aside these distractions?

How can you build time with God into your day?

What are you willing to sacrifice to prioritize your relationship with God over all else? What does God promise to those who do this?

Prayer

Lord, I ask You to reveal to me those things in my life that distract me from following You with my whole heart. I choose today to make You first in my life. I bring my fear, worries, and anxiety to You and choose to rest in the comfort of being Your beloved child. As I meditate on Your Word and praise You, I thank You because You are always with me, and even in the dark that is enough. Amen.

Scripture:

Psalm 91:1-2

1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High

Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

2 I will say of the LORD , He is my refuge and my fortress:

My God; in him will I trust.

John 15:4-5 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. 5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.

