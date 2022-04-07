Praise Featured Video CLOSE

One of the best parts of being a wedding guest is catching the bouquet at the reception and Lala Anthony experienced that in full force over the weekend when she caught the bouquet at her good friend and former Power co-star, Naturi Naughton’s wedding!

As we previously reported, Naturi Naughton wed her longtime boyfriend, singer Xavier “Two” Lewis this past weekend in a gorgeous ceremony in Atlanta that included over 200 family members and close friends. Among those in attendance was the 37-year-old’s former tv hubby and Power costar Omari Hardwick, who introduced the couple in 2019 and stood by Naturi’s side and for her special day. Lala Anthony was also there and part of Naturi’s wedding party as she donned a plush pink sweetheart like gown and long flowing pony tail to stand next to her former Power BFF as she said “I do.”

But it was after the ceremony and at the reception when things got wild as Lala shared a fun video of her catching Naturi’s bouquet during the exciting wedding. “Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend?? WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!! ,” she captioned the video.

Check it out below.

The actress also shared gorgeous photos from Naturi’s wedding including photos of her entire wedding party, captioning the post, “I was so happy to be apart of @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend!! Being a bridesmaid is LIT I can get used to this!! We celebrated their love and had the best night!! Nonstop laughs and drinks love these two and wishing them a lifetime of happiness. I told y’all it’s TASHA & KEISHA til the end ”

Check it out below.

Congratulations again to the lovely couple.

Lala Catches The Bouquet At Naturi Naughton’s Wedding And Hilariously Celebrates On Instagram: ‘I Told Y’all It’s Tasha & Keisha Til The End’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1: