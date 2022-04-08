Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In A Sweet Instagram Post

"No matter what My Mommy and Daddy Love Us! And That’s The Only Thing That Matters," Amara wrote in an Instagram post.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Premios Juventud 2020

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Amara La Negra and her babies father, Allan Mueses. The two announced the birth of their twin girls, who took their first breath on March 23rd.

In a series a photos posted to the twins’ Instagram page, Las Royal Twins, they posted, “No matter what My Mommy and Daddy Love Us! And That’s The Only Thing That Matters. 3/23 👶🏽💕👶🏽.”

The former Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member announced her pregnancy back in November with a gorgeous People digital cover story. In the interview, she revealed she would be raising her babies as a single mother. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that (I’ll be a single mom). I’m more focused on my babies.

Although La Negra said she’ll be a single mother, her babies’ father was in the delivery room with her, kissing his girls before they entered the world.

La Negra is going to be an amazing mother. Congratulations!

DON’T MISS…

Amara La Negra Reveals She’s Expecting Twins!

Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her Twins

Amara La Negra Opens Up About The Dominican Side Of Her Family, Her Hair, Why LHH Franchise Doesn’t Deserve The Negative Attention, And More

 

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In A Sweet Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close