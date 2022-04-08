Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Pull Up A Chair: Oprah Winfrey Sits Down With Viola Davis In Exclusive Netflix Special

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Pull up a chair! Netflix announces new special with Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event. The two sit down to discuss Davis’ astonishing new memoir and memories of her childhood. Read more details below.

Fans can catch a glimpse inside of Davis’ personal life as she sits down with Oprah. She’s intimately diving into the intricacies of her childhood for the first time in the one time 48-minute special event. Viola shares memories marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all things that cause you pain.”

The two talk about her past and how she’s managed to progress. Davis reveals that she has found peace through forgiveness and self-determination. She also discusses how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time.

The official description:

Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis discuss her astonishing new memoir, Finding Me. For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all the things that cause you pain.” Viola reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event is produced by Harpo from executive producers Tara Montgomery and Terry Wood and co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

Be sure to check out the upcoming special exclusively on Netflix April 22, 2022.

Pull Up A Chair: Oprah Winfrey Sits Down With Viola Davis In Exclusive Netflix Special  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close