Loni Love Confirms ‘The Real’ Is Ending After 8 Seasons

Loni Love took to social media to confirm that "The Real" is ending after eight seasons, writing, "thank you to the fans for the great ride"

After eight seasons, The Real is sadly coming to an end.  A rep for the series confirmed the unfortunate news to PEOPLE on Friday while co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais also confirmed the news, sharing messages about the cancelation on their individual social media pages.

Love took to Twitter to share a statement, Tweeting, “In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show..”

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you the viewers for riding with us… this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” the 50-year-old comedian continued in the Instagram post while sharing screenshots of articles that confirmed the news and captioning the photo “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…”

See the statement below.

Beauvais also wrote of the series’ cancelation, taking to Twitter to say, “It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew,” before adding three praying hand emojis. Check out her tweet below.

 

Loni and Garcelle’s co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have not yet publicly commented on the cancelation.

The Real originally premiered in 2013 and during its run has won three Daytime Emmys including awards for outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2018 and two NAACP Image Awards.

Loni Love Confirms ‘The Real’ Is Ending After 8 Seasons  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

