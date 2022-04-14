Get Up Mornings With Erica
BeBe & CeCe Winans Join Mary Mary On-Air For A Pre-VERZUZ Celebration | Get Up! Exclusive

This Sunday, worshippers everywhere will be blessed with a real treat for Easter as our very own Erica Campbell joins Mary Mary group mate & sister, Trecina Atkins-Campbell, to go against fellow gospel icons BeBe & CeCe Winans in a special edition of VERZUZ.

 

Although both sides promise it will be more of a celebration than a competition, that didn’t stop BeBe from getting a little boisterous when it came to him and CeCe’s chances of being named the winner. Erica brought Tina, BeBe and CeCe together on the show today for a conversation that was both heartfelt and immensely hilarious all at once. It was the perfect precursor for Sunday’s event, and will make you excited to see two of gospel music’s greatest duos united to run through a handful of their classic hits.

Take a minute to enjoy the full conversation Mary Mary had with BeBe & CeCe Winans below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

