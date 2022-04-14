Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

“Whatever You Speak, It Speaks About You” | Ericaism

Speak Life Into Yourself!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

What you say to yourself, about yourself is everything. If you speak life to yourself, you are right. If you speak death to yourself, you guessed it: you’re right. Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Proverbs 18:21 puts it this way: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.” Matthew 21 and 22 say “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” In Mark 11 you will read “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered.  “Truly[f] I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them.”

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself. It is extremely important to speak life into you and the people you surround yourself with. Never discredit your moments because what you think of you speaks everything! Listen to this Ericaism and continue to speak life because if Abraham got old and his eyes did not dim, that’s what you should declare over your life.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

“Whatever You Speak, It Speaks About You” | Ericaism  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close