“Whatever You Speak, It Speaks About You” | Ericaism

What you say to yourself, about yourself is everything. If you speak life to yourself, you are right. If you speak death to yourself, you guessed it: you’re right. Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself.

Proverbs 18:21 puts it this way: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.” Matthew 21 and 22 say “If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.” In Mark 11 you will read “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered. “Truly[f] I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them.”

Erica challenges you to speak life to yourself. It is extremely important to speak life into you and the people you surround yourself with. Never discredit your moments because what you think of you speaks everything! Listen to this Ericaism and continue to speak life because if Abraham got old and his eyes did not dim, that’s what you should declare over your life.

