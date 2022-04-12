Pastor John Gray “Do Not Be Secret Disciples Of Christ” | Get Up Exclusive

Get Up Mornings With Erica
Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell continues our Holy Week Celebration all week long with Pastor John Gray. Gray is the Senior Pastor of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina. The Pastor also just opened a Relentless Church campus in Atlanta, Georgia, and continues to spread the word of God across the World.

For a word during Holy Week, Pastor Gray speaks in the Book of John, chapter 19, verse 28 which says, “Later, knowing that everything had now been finished, and so that Scripture would be fulfilled, Jesus said, “I am thirsty.

 

Pastor Gray “Jesus as he was dying made clear that no man take his life. He laid it down, he gave up his spirit. He was not killed. He did not die until the full payment for our sins had been made and the process and the transaction that Heaven required for the salvation of our souls were complete. Pastor Gray goes on to say that “people that will celebrate you secretly will bury you openly“. His Holy Week prayer is that people will not be secret disciples of Christ. Do people know that you are saved?

Listen to this powerful message from Pastor Gray.

