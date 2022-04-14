Cheryl Jackson
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Grace Upon Grace (April 14th)

Friends Laughing Together

Source: @Enyioma / nappy.co

Grace Upon Grace

You know those days, the perfect ones? Your hair looks great, you nail a work assignment (whether client presentation, spreadsheet, or getting twins to nap at the same time), you say just the right thing and make someone’s day, and then come home to find dinner waiting for you.  It’s good upon good, blessing upon blessing.

Being a child of the Almighty gains us access to that blessed feeling every day, even when our circumstances are ordinary or difficult.  His love is so full, and his grace so boundless, that when his Spirit lives in us, even a flat tire can feel like a blessing.  Our status as beloved children of the King guarantees it!

Pray:  God, I see your grace poured out today and I thank you for it.

Scripture:

John 1:16 (NIV) Out of his fullness we have all received grace in place of grace already given.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

