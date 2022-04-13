Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Perfect (April 13th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Perfect

Each of us is keenly aware of our own weaknesses. We know all of our flaws too well and we make eliminating them our goal. But no matter how much effort we put out, we can never and will never achieve perfection.

Despite most of us realizing that we will never be perfect, we still put unreasonable pressure on ourselves. Whether in a task, in our character, or in our walk with Christ, we easily become frustrated when we reach for perfection and can’t grasp it. But if we allow perfectionism to drive our performance, then we will quench our own potential and inhibit our effectiveness.

Prayer: God, you give me the freedom to not be perfect. Your power is all the more perfect when displayed in my weakness. Thank you when I mess up, you take over.

Scripture:

2 Peter 1:3 His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

