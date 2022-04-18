Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Lionel Richie announced that Platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland was saved by the judges during the final seconds of Monday’s episode of American Idol on ABC.

‘I just can’t believe you took so long to get to the core of what I wanted from you,’ Lionel, 72, said to the 23-year-old singer from Salisbury, Maryland ‘And then you gave it to me, Jay. You are coming all the way.’

The early front runner performed Believer by Imagine Dragons for the judges to win one of their four saves after receiving a Platinum ticket during auditions that allowed him to skip a round during Hollywood Week.

Jay Copeland is the nephew of Josh Copeland, Season 9 Runner up for BET Sunday’s Best. LET’S HELP HIM GO ALL THE WAY! THIS SUNDAY, PLACE YOU VOTE FOR MAYLAND’S OWN JAY COPELAND! Got to americanidol.com/vote, Use the American Idol App or text 1 to 21523. You can vote 30 times. 10 times through all three platforms.

American Idol Watch: Maryland’s Jay Copeland Saved By The Judges and Makes It To Top 14 was originally published on praisedc.com