Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re a little biased, but it’s pretty safe to say that “Believe For It” was the surprise song of the year for 2021. After a twenty year break from CCM radio airplay…to have an artist hit Top 5 at radio, accumulate close to 50 million audio streams, win 5 Dove Awards, and receive 3 GRAMMY nominations is nothing short of extraordinary. The biggest question we’ve been getting asked lately is, “what’s next for CeCe Winans?” Well we’re glad you asked…

“‘I’ve Got Joy’ is a powerful song written by Phil Wickham and Kyle Lee with a message everyone needs to hear – that we’ve got joy! As believers, we have that joy that surpasses all understanding – that unspeakable joy – the joy of the Lord as our strength. The only reason we can have that joy in the midst of sorrow is because we have Jesus. It’s the joy of Jesus that shines bright within us. In our darkest hour, we can rejoice because of Jesus. Because of what He accomplished on the cross, I’ve got joy now and I’ll have joy forever.” -CeCe Winans

Fair Trade and CeCe Winans are excited to present “I’ve Got Joy” – impacting May 13!

CeCe Winans, “I’ve Got Joy” Impacting: May 13th, 2022 was originally published on praiserichmond.com