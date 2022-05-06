Award Winning Duo TED & SHERI Will Release “AGAIN” EP on 5/6

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The legendary gospel duo of Ted & Sheri – Ted Winn and Sheri Jones-Moffet, are back on the road again with their first joint project in years. The Stellar Gospel Music Award winning pair will release a six-track EP, Again (Ted & Sheri, LLC / Black Smoke), on May 6th. It’s their first project since 2004’s Celebrate (Word Records) album. Link: https://fanlink.to/TedSheriAgain

The first radio single, “Now I Know” features the GRAMMY® Award nominated siblings, The Walls Group. The soulful, feel-good groove has clocked over half a million streams in just a few weeks. The set includes a brilliant remake of Eddie James & The Phoenix Mass Choir’s 1995 gem, “You’ve Been So Faithful.” It also boasts fresh originals such as the bouncy “I Keep on Seeing It,” the smooth “Faithful Groove,” and the retro jam, “Secret Place.” The music concludes with “God Can Heal It,” a remake of their 2001 hit, “Come Ye Disconsolate.”

The duo is kicking off the festivities with two appearances this weekend.

Friday, May 6 @ 6 PM – WNRR Gospel 1380’s First Friday (Free Admission)

Truth Church of Augusta, 4254 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815

Saturday, May 7 @12-5 PM – WEAM Praise 100.7 FM’s Praise Fest (Free Admission)

Woodruff Riverfront Park, 1000 Bay Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Ted & Sheri first hit the national stage in 2001 with the album, The Healing Starts Right There (Church Howze), which earned them two Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The project featured the fan favorites, “Come Ye Disconsolate,” “I’ll Be Thinking of You,” and the acapella tune, “Thank Him.” Their 2004 sophomore album, Celebrate, featured the Billboard Top 5 title-cut and “God Will Take Care.” Afterwards, they amicably separated to pursue solo careers.

Sheri went on to solo on the Billboard No. 1 hit, “Encourage Yourself” by Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers in 2007. She followed with two solo albums for Motown Gospel, including her debut set, Renewed, which earned her a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009. Ted launched his own Teddy’s Jamz label in 2009. He has birthed a half dozen radio hits such as the Billboard Top Ten Gospel Airplay chart hits “The Lifter,” and “Grateful,” a duet with the dynamic song stylist, Maranda Curtis.

Award Winning Duo TED & SHERI Will Release “AGAIN” EP on 5/6 was originally published on praiserichmond.com