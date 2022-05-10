COVID-19 Outbreak Reported At Roland Park Elementary/Middle School

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City School officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Roland Park Elementary/Middle School.

According to WBAL-TV, a letter was sent to parents Monday confirming 30 cases in the sixth grade. Sixth graders participated in virtual learning Tuesday.

Principal Amanda Brown said that pending test results and staff availability, the school will decide whether or not the students can return to in-person learning or must remain virtual for the entire week. However, students and staff who interact with sixth graders will be required to mask up.

