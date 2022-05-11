The UNCF’s Month-Long Initiative “HBCU Bound” Partners With Michelle Obama’s College Signing Day

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) launched their month-long initiative titled “HBCU Bound,” in celebration of high school graduates heading to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in conjunction with former First Lady Michelle Obama’s ongoing “College Signing Day” campaign.

“HBCU Bound” is a nationwide student advocacy and recruitment initiative in collaboration with UNCF’s National Alumni Council (NAC) to support students committing to attend HBCUs including UNCF’s 37 member institutions. The widely celebrated campaign has partnered with several visionary Black luminaries and change agents who are advocating for equitable education and utilizing their platforms to advance educational enrichment.

The initiative has recruited a star-studded list of digital ambassadors to help push the message. The “HBCU Bound” ambassadors include NAACP Image Award nominated actress and comedian Amanda Seales, Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton, actor Lance Gross, Executive Producer for CBS’ The Neighborhood and the first Black woman to serve as a showrunner on a comedy show in the network’s 94-year history, Meg DeLoatch, Grammy award-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger, actor Niel Brown, actor Marcel Spears and actor Johnell Young.

“I am honored to serve as a digital ambassador for the HBCU Bound campaign,” Gross comments in a statement. “As a HBCU alumni, I am committed to helping champion the next generation of leaders at HBCUs across the country. In order to take the first step towards change, we must do so together. I am confident that this campaign will provide an opportunity for a timely conversation on how communities, stakeholders and organizations can engage, and use this platform as fuel to build a better tomorrow for the next generation of leaders.”

“HBCU Bound” is a huge component of UNCF’s HBCU Effect which seeks to understand, validate and promote the success of HBCUs to develop a counter narrative that fully demonstrates the value and competitiveness of our institutions.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s existing campaign, College Signing Day, celebrates all students committed to pursuing an education past high school and inspires them to own their future.

“HBCU Bound aligns perfectly with the former First Lady’s campaign as we recognize this special moment in time to celebrate high school seniors’ accomplishments and the decision to further their education,” said Anthony H. Brown, president, National Alumni Council, UNCF. “NAC believes it is paramount that alumni and supporters rally together to encourage these college bound students.”

The UNCF and former First Lady Michelle Obama urge advocates to join them this year to help welcome the next generation of students. Be sure to share news and information about the “HBCU Bound” initiative on social media using the hashtags #HBCUBound, #CollegeSigningDay and #BetterMakeRoom.

For updates and additional information about “HBCU Bound 2022 Day” please visit their website.

The UNCF’s Month-Long Initiative “HBCU Bound” Partners With Michelle Obama’s College Signing Day was originally published on globalgrind.com