Trump Agrees To Pay D.C. $750,000 & Settle Lawsuit

Washington, D.C., and former President Donald Trump reached a settlement earlier this week in a lawsuit the city brought accusing his business and inaugural committee of improperly spending nonprofit funds.

The eight-page filing in D.C. Superior Court says Trump has agreed to pay the city government $750,000.

The alleged crime is that Trump’s presidential inaugural committee misused funds by “overpaying for events at the Trump Hotel to the private benefit of the Trump Hotel and Trump Organization” and by “paying for a hotel room contract at the Loews Madison Hotel,” the settlement agreement said. It said the payments caused the committee to “exceed or abuse its lawful authority.”

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine shared that the city is donating the $750,000 to “local nonprofits educating youth about democracy and civics.” The court filing said the money will be split evenly between the Mikva Challenge Grant Foundation and DC Action. “We’re resolving our lawsuit and sending the message that if you violate DC nonprofit law — no matter how powerful you are — you’ll pay,” he said.

Source: nbcnews.com

