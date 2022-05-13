Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Football season is getting closer and closer! The Washington Commanders found out their 2022 schedule Thursday night, which revealed the new name team will open the season at home!

September 11th will be the beginning a new area in the DMV as the Commanders face off against the Jaguars. The NFL assigned one primetime game to the Commanders, as DC will play at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night football on October 13th. But the game that we’re all waiting for is DC vs DC (Dallas Cowboys) which will go down on October 2nd at 1pm in Dallas. The second match up is still being determined (TBD).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 2022 SCHEDULE (TIMES ET)

Jaguars at Commanders

Sunday, September 11, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sunday, September 18, 2022

1:00 PM

Eagles at Commanders

Sunday, September 25, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, October 2, 2022

1:00 PM

Titans at Commanders

Sunday, October 9, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at Chicago Bears

Thursday, October 13, 2022

8:15 PM

Packers at Commanders

Sunday, October 23, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, October 30, 2022

4:25 PM

Vikings at Commanders

Sunday, November 6, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday, November 14, 2022

8:15 PM

Commanders at Houston Texans

Sunday, November 20, 2022

1:00 PM

Falcons at Commanders

Sunday, November 27, 2022

1:00 PM

Commanders at New York Giants

Sunday, December 4, 2022

1:00 PM

Giants at Commanders

December 17 OR 18, 2022

Time: TBD

Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, December 24, 2022

4:05 PM

Browns at Commanders

Sunday, January 1, 2023

1:00 PM

Cowboys at Commanders

January 7 OR 8, 2023

Time: TBD

For the next 48 hours there will be NO FEES on ticket sales!

NFL Announces The Washington Commanders 2022 Season Schedule was originally published on woldcnews.com