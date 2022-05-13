Football season is getting closer and closer! The Washington Commanders found out their 2022 schedule Thursday night, which revealed the new name team will open the season at home!
September 11th will be the beginning a new area in the DMV as the Commanders face off against the Jaguars. The NFL assigned one primetime game to the Commanders, as DC will play at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night football on October 13th. But the game that we’re all waiting for is DC vs DC (Dallas Cowboys) which will go down on October 2nd at 1pm in Dallas. The second match up is still being determined (TBD).
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 2022 SCHEDULE (TIMES ET)
Jaguars at Commanders
Sunday, September 11, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at Detroit Lions
Sunday, September 18, 2022
1:00 PM
Eagles at Commanders
Sunday, September 25, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, October 2, 2022
1:00 PM
Titans at Commanders
Sunday, October 9, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at Chicago Bears
Thursday, October 13, 2022
8:15 PM
Packers at Commanders
Sunday, October 23, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, October 30, 2022
4:25 PM
Vikings at Commanders
Sunday, November 6, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday, November 14, 2022
8:15 PM
Commanders at Houston Texans
Sunday, November 20, 2022
1:00 PM
Falcons at Commanders
Sunday, November 27, 2022
1:00 PM
Commanders at New York Giants
Sunday, December 4, 2022
1:00 PM
Giants at Commanders
December 17 OR 18, 2022
Time: TBD
Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Saturday, December 24, 2022
4:05 PM
Browns at Commanders
Sunday, January 1, 2023
1:00 PM
Cowboys at Commanders
January 7 OR 8, 2023
Time: TBD
For the next 48 hours there will be NO FEES on ticket sales! Get your tickets here: commanders.com
NFL Announces The Washington Commanders 2022 Season Schedule was originally published on woldcnews.com