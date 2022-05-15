Gabby Sidibe Is Sharing All The Details Of Her Upcoming Wedding Dress: ‘I Definitely Don’t Need a White Dress’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gabourey Sidibe is getting ready for her big wedding and recently covered the latest issue of Brides’ Style where she opened up about her fiancé, Brandon Frankel, and the couple’s upcoming wedding.

The 39-year-old actress said that the ceremony will take place next spring 2023 and while the details are up in the air, she did tell the magazine she knows what she doesn’t want. “It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can’t be. I don’t want anything done the ‘traditional’ way,” she explained. “Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party.”

Gabby’s fiancé also told the magazine that while he and the actress are looking for help to plan their special day, they’re taking the DIY route as much as possible. “We like to outsource, but we’re both very involved in everything we do. We’re creative people and we’re both pretty good at executing, so we’ll have someone [helping], but we’ll definitely be super involved,” he explained.

And when it comes to wedding gowns, the Empire actress explained that she’s stepping away from traditional dresses and looking at bold colors with oversized jewelry and feathers.

“I’m super against tradition,” Sidibe explained. “I definitely don’t need a white dress. My favorite look [from the shoot] was the pink African print. Honestly, whatever I wear on the wedding day will probably be African print. It might have a little white, so it looks like a wedding dress, but it’s definitely going to be colorful.”

The beauty then took to her Instagram page to share a fun video showing off her and her fiancé’s relationship as they tested each other at the Newlywed Game. Check it out below.

So sweet, congrats to the lovely couple!

