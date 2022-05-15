Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official, Tika Sumpter is married! The actress married her fiancé, actor Nicholas James, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend as confirmed by PEOPLE.

“We’re excited to be together and continue the journey,” Sumpter told Brides of her wedding day. “We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn’t just for the party. It was really for us.”

The 41-year-old actress and her 38-year-old husband share their 5½-year-old daughter Ella-Loren after first meeting as costars on the OWN series, The Haves and the Have Nots.

The actress spoke about her upcoming wedding, explaining that she didn’t always want a destination ceremony but it happened because the couple wanted a beautiful, island vibe. “I didn’t necessarily always want a destination wedding,” she told the outlet. “It was just something that came to my mind. One of our first trips out of the country was Anguilla, and Mexico definitely has that beautiful, island vibe, so we were like why not do it in Cabo?”

While the actress didn’t share any photos of her wedding day on social media yet, PEOPLE confirmed Sumpter wore a strapless wedding dress that was designed by Galia Lahav and featured a flowing veil. Her husband, on the other hand, donned a custom light blue Franc Milton suit.

Congrats to the lovely couple!

Tika Sumpter Ties The Knot With Fiancé Nicholas James was originally published on hellobeautiful.com