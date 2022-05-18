Tyscot Records Earns 9 Stellar Gospel Music Award Nominations

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Tyscot Records – America’s oldest, operating gospel music label – has earned nine nominations for its various artists in the upcoming 37th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards – the biggest night of the year for the gospel music industry.

Louisville, Kentucky’s Jason Clayborn (best-known for writing songs such as Hezekiah Walker’s GRAMMY® Award nominated, Billboard No. 1 smash, “Better”) and The Atmosphere Changers earned four nominations for their debut album, God Made It Beautiful (JayClay Music / Tyscot). The project earned nods in the categories of Traditional Album of the Year, Praise & Worship Album of the Year, and Choir of the Year. Their “You’re All I Need” collaboration with Hezekiah Walker also earned them notice in the Music Video of the Year category.

Crooner Jason Nelson broke out of his musical shell on his first album in three years “Close” (Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / FairTrade). Aside from playing bass on various tracks, Nelson also showcased more up-tempo songs with a variety of musical colors. His slick, uptown groove “Residue” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart this past November. It’s now in contention for statuettes in the categories of Urban Inspirational Song of the Year and Praise & Worship Song of the Year.

Bri Babineaux ( who recently gave birth to a son named Eli with her husband, Keeslon) won two nominations in the categories of Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Artist of the Year. The nods came because of her best-selling album “The Encounter Continues” (Bri Babineaux Music / Tyscot) that featured her first Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1 hit, “He’s My Rock,” which has racked up over 3 million global streams.

Finally, Deitrick Haddon teamed up with producer Zaytoven for “Sick World” (Black Own Black Entertainment / DH Visions / Tyscot) which revolved around the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trap music track is nominated in the Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year category.

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bri Babineaux

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers – God Made It Beautiful

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bri Babineaux

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers – God Made It Beautiful

URBAN INSPIRATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Jason Nelson – Residue

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers – You’re All I Need

PRAISE & WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jason Clayborn – God Made It Beautiful

PRAISE & WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

Jason Nelson – Residue

RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Deitrick Haddon x Zaytoven – Sick World

The 37th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards take place Saturday, July 16th in Atlanta, Ga. Visit thestellarawards.com for more information.

