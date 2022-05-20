City Officials Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Affordable Housing In Park Heights!

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

If you have been in the Park Heights area recently, you may have noticed some new developments! On Thursday, May 19, city leaders celebrated the grand opening of new affordable housing — The Renaissance Row Apartment Building.

The building is just a part of a number of projects that will reinvest in the Park Heights community, according to city officials.

In fact, according to WBAL-TV, the development along with the design is a part of a partnership that included Pennrose LLC, a Philly-based company as well as the nonprofit, Park Heights Renaissance. City and state funding also made the housing project happen.

The building features 84 units ranging from one to three bedrooms. There is also a multipurpose room and a fitness center. Additionally, there is even a space for teens to relax and enjoy one another! In other great news, this is only one of the first steps in the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the Park Heights Community. We can’t wait to see the final product.

Mayor Brandon Scott also added that he will commit $3M to build a new library for the community as well! It is great to see an amazing change happening in Baltimore. Small steps toward building a better future for the next generation.

