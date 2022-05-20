Tribeca Film Festival Announces 2022 Juneteenth Selections

The 2022 Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate Black voices like never before this year.

Today (May 20), the specially curated Juneteenth selections for the festival have been unveiled. The goal of these selections is to boost the affluence of Black stories and uplift the voices of Black storytellers across feature and short films, Tribeca Talks, Immersive, Audio Storytelling, Music and other special events.

Leading up to closing night on Juneteenth (June 19), the Black programming will be interwoven throughout the festival. This will allow audiences to experience narratives, stories and events that spotlight the Black experience in the US and abroad.

‘Loudmouth,’ a documentary detailing the winding road of Reverend Al Sharpton’s life story as an iconic American civil rights activist and spiritual leader, will make it’s world premiere and close out the festival. It wads just announced today that after the screening, Sharpton will be in conversation with executive producer John Legend and the iconic award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee. The conversation will be moderated by the former Deputy Editor of Essence, Cori Murray.

While speaking about the film and the festival, Shaprton said “My pursuit of activism has always been tied to unwavering faith, and it is my firm belief that art and drama can be a powerful form of protest. I’m so proud to share the story of my life through ‘Loudmouth’ at Tribeca. The Festival’s commitment to social justice storytelling, and the Black experience in America, is full of hope, perseverance, and joy. This Juneteenth, I hope to commemorate alongside my brothers and sisters by fighting for an equal tomorrow.”

The celebration of Black excellence doesn’t stop with Rev. Sharpton. Other key festival moments will include:

Common receiving The Harry Belafomnte Voices for Social Justice Award

In-depth conversations with storytellers that include Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry, Gayle Kim and W. Kamau Bell

A special reunion with the cast of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ and director Kasi Lemmons celebrating the film’s 25th year

World premiers of ‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’ directed by Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir; ‘Beauty’ directed by Andrew Dousomo; ‘Civil’ directed by Nadia Halgren; ‘Hargrove’, a captivating tribute of Jazz legend Roy Hargrove with Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Questlove, Wynton Marsalis, Sonny Rollins and Yasin Bey; ‘Kaepernick & America;’ and ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’

World premiere of immersive exhibit The Black Movement Library – Movement Portraits

Screening of the Juneteenth shorts program, Portraits and Performance, which showcases the brilliant eof Black artists

The 2022 Tribeca Film Festival will take place from June 8 through June 19. Tickets for the festival are available at TribecaFilm.com

