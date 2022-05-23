Faith Walking: “Remember To Turn On The Light In Your Life” [LISTEN]

As we start this week, Erica wanted to share a personal Scripture that is sure to help us all on this Monday morning.

We’re sure you’ve heard of the Scripture, Psalms 27, The Lord is my light, and my salvation, whom shall I fear? Erica shares that there was a song in her choir growing up talking about this exact thing. She also shares how yesterday in church they learned about the word light, and if you look deeper into the etymology of the word, means three versions of light.

“And so God is my illumination, he’s my light, my joy, but he also strikes down the hand and plan of the enemy in my life,” shares Erica Campbell in this Faith Walking on May 23rd, 2022.

So remember today to praise God for the light in YOUR life!

Erica Campbell: All right, guys, I’m sure you’ve heard the Scripture, Psalms 27 The Lord is my light, and my salvation, whom shall I fear? There’s a song actually, that my choir sang growing up. And it was kind of like a song presentation, talking where the leader starts out with the Scripture, Psalms 27. And the choir goes, The Lord is my law. And my son, Sean, it’s all dramatic. And it’s very ready for like any choir competition or midnight musical. We love singing that song, but I don’t think I’ve ever really spent time with the Lord is my light, and my salvation, whom shall I fear. And it’s really easy to say a thing and not spend time with a thing and let it ruin your heart. So yesterday, we found out in church, that the word light, if you look deeper into the etymology of the word, means three versions of light. So the Lord is my light, my illumination, right? He illuminates things. He is my light, meaning light and joyful. So he is that as well. And then he is my lightning, my power, my strength. And what does lightning do? It strikes things. And most times, when it strikes something, it burns it down. And so God is my illumination, he’s my light, my joy, but he also strikes down the hand and plan of the enemy in my life. When I tell you, that thing had us messed up in the best way possible. It’s in my light and my salvation. So even he is the light, he will illuminate and he will save me from whatever had me in the darkness man, I think messed us up in the best way possible. And we were so overwhelmed with the power and presence of God, because sometimes, you need a reminder that he is your light. And what is the first thing we do? When we walk into a dark room, we turn on the light. So if you are in a dark space, what’s the first thing you should do? Turn on the light. If you are in a dark situation in your finances, and your relationship, and your health, turn on the light, let him be your strength, let him illuminate the situation. And let him be the lightning to strike down the hand and the planet the enemy. Here’s what I want you to know, trust and understand that sometimes the darkness is the part of his plan that is going to allow you to get to the light. So don’t discount the darkness because even the darkness has a purpose, right? Yea though I walk through the valley the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, why? For thou art with me. But if you go further up in the Scripture, it says He leadeth me in the path of righteousness for his namesake. So sometimes you are being led into the dark so that God can be the light. Oh, I don’t know if that makes anybody else happy. But it sure makes me happy. Makes me reevaluate the darkness. I don’t have to get sad in the darkness or be overwhelmed by the darkness because God is with me. He’s with me even in the darkness, and then he will be my light. And so the last part of that scripture that I love is love fear. I want you to ask it like that. Like Oh, who am I scared of? Oh, do I have to be afraid even in the darkness? He’s my light. Right? He’s my salvation. He’s everything I need. Just when I need it. I want y’all to be excited this morning. Because I assure him that’s my faith walk ladies and gentlemen. So I want you to praise God for the light in your life. I want you to call me this morning for the GET UP Call and tell me if you recognize God as your light or tell us a time when he has been your light when you stepped out of the darkness when you stepped out of that thing that you thought will take you down and realized that the Lord is your light.

