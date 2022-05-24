MAVERICK CITY MUSIC AND KIRK FRANKLIN ANNOUNCE THE ‘KINGDOM’ TOUR

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today, GRAMMY-nominated, Billboard Music Award-winning, platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural, and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, songwriter, producer, and cultural icon Kirk Franklin have announced the Kingdom Tour featuring special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 1st at FTX Arena in Miami, FL making stops across North America in Atlanta, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Denver, CO at Ball Arena on July 31st. At the conclusion of the Kingdom Tour, a collaboration album, Kingdom, will follow featuring Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

KINGDOM TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 01 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Thu Jun 02 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Jun 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sun Jun 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 07 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Thu Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jun 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jun 16 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jun 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Jun 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Sat Jun 25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jun 26 – Chicago, IL– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 01 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 02 – Jackson, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Jul 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Jul 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Jul 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sun Jul 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Jul 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Jul 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheater

Sun Jul 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Jul 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

ABOUT MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

Five-time GRAMMY-nominated supergroup Maverick City Music has been making noise since forming in 2018. Featuring a rotating group of members that include Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Aaron Moses, Joe L Barnes, and Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music brings together a diverse array of voices, drawing inspiration from soul, gospel, R&B, and indie rock. Their 2021 album Old Church Basement, in collaboration with Elevation Worship, earned the group three Grammy nominations across three categories including nominations for their largest single to date, “Jireh (feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine),” and “Wait On You (feat. Dante Bowe & Chandler Moore.)”

Founded by Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay in 2018, Maverick City Music emerged from a series of writing camps dedicated to bringing together a diverse range of artists from various genres who would normally not have the opportunity to be in a room together. The songs that emerged from these writing camps would lay the groundwork for the success of Maverick City Music. In two years, the group secured multiple top ten releases on the Billboard charts, garnered over 300 million streams worldwide, and sold out their first-ever tour which took place in arenas across the country. The impact of Maverick City Music continues to resonate as they bring together millions of people and provide a sense of community to those who needed a place to go. In 2021 Billboard crowned Maverick City Music as the #2 Gospel artist of the year. Maverick City Music has earned multiple Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Dove Awards, and a Billboard Music Award.

ABOUT KIRK FRANKLIN

Kirk Franklin is a 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, arranger, and producer. After over 30 years of continuous hits and tremendous success bridging Hip-Hop, Pop, and Gospel together, Franklin’s Love Theory bowed at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart and kept the position on lock for thirty-nine weeks. The vibrant track marked the singer’s record-extending seventh #1 and his second start atop the chart. Love Theory also opened at #1 on Gospel Streaming Songs as well as Gospel Digital Song Sales charts. The album LONG LIVE LOVE and single “Love Theory” won two GRAMMYs in January 2020. Kirk continuously creates a sonic compass to everyday culture and curates a Gospel moment whenever and however he can to keep the message of the Gospel pushing forward. Known for his timeless songs and epic collaborations with artists including, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Michael Jackson, Wyclef John, and more, Franklin’s impact doesn’t just stop at the charts. He promotes the growth and development of young artists by hosting a summer camp, Camp Lotus, for aspiring artists and musicians. Franklin also supports various non-profit organizations including, Compassion International and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While Franklin is committed to helping his communities, he is also passionate about making sure Gospel reaches new heights and entertainment mediums. Aside from Franklin’s podcast Good Words, available on all digital platforms, his satellite radio show on Sirius XM Kirk Franklin’s Praise, and a phenomenal music show on Twitch, Franklin is the executive producer of Kingdom Business, a scripted drama for BET, and served as executive producer and music producer for the holiday film, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, which aired on Lifetime.

