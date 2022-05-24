The Art Institute of Atlanta Announces Jermaine Dupri as Commencement Speaker

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Art Institute of Atlanta (Ai Atlanta) is proud to announce GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer and CEO of So So Def Recordings, Jermaine Dupri as the speaker at Ai Atlanta’s commencement ceremony on June 17th. As part of the commencement celebration, Ai Atlanta will recognize Dupri’s contributions to the community by awarding the rap icon with an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

One of the most successful producers in the music industry, Dupri is best known for his talent and important contributions to the music industry. He mentored the careers of notable artists such as Usher, TLC, Mariah Carey, Xscape, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, and more.

Dupri is a supporter of Ai Atlanta because of the creative talent of the students and the unique programs offered by the private school.

“The students set to graduate from Ai Atlanta are unlike other graduates – they are truly super creatives – so it’s really exciting for me to speak to them and impart some advice on their special day,” said Dupri. “I hope they see me as proof that hard work and unrelenting dedication busts down doors and makes anything you want to achieve possible.”

Jermaine Dupri shot to stardom in 1991 – at only 19 years of age – when he discovered the rap group Kriss Kross at an Atlanta Mall. Dupri’s impressive work history includes efforts with Columbia Records, Arista, Island, and his stints as head of Virgin Records urban music operations, and as the President of Island Def Jam Music Group. Today, Dupri has sold over 400 million records and boasts a legacy as one of the most successful producers in the industry.

“It gives us great pleasure to nominate Jermaine Dupri for an honorary degree from The Art Institute of Atlanta as his impressive achievements serve as an example of our aspirations for our students,” said Elden Monday, Interim Campus President of The Art Institute of Atlanta.

“Jermaine is a visionary who has contributed significantly to the Atlanta community through his work in the global entertainment market. As long-time fans of Jermaine and his music, his accomplishments and contributions to the music industry directly align with the mission of our institution as we strive to nourish and develop creative warriors to become productive contributors to society.”

Dupri’s body of work encompasses Ai Atlanta’s programs in audio, film, fashion, and culinary. Recognizing the rap icon with an honorary degree from The Art Institute of Atlanta will acknowledge his value as an ambassador of the City of Atlanta and how much he is appreciated for his exemplary contributions to the community.

The Art Institute of Atlanta Announces Jermaine Dupri as Commencement Speaker was originally published on praiserichmond.com