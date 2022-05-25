Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(CHICAGO, IL.) – May 22, 2022 – The 7th Annual Black Music Honors took place in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. The celebration of music included dynamic performances, surprise celebrity appearances and a program dedicated to honoring legends in the music industry. Two-time GRAMMY Winner LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis hosted the ceremony. National Broadcast Syndication will air June 4 – July 3 and on Bounce TV on June 25.

Performers that graced the stage included Kid N’ Play, Carl Thomas, Zonnique, Dondria Nicole, Dionne Ferris, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Avery Wilson, PJ Morton, Jade Novah, Keedron Bryant, Ahjah and Rhea Walls from The Walls Group, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Crystal Aikin, Sheléa, Kevin Ross and Eric Roberson. Other celebrity appearances included Tammy Rivera, Angela Yee, Raz B, Tiny Harris, Pastor Mike Jr., Trina Braxton, Silk and more!

2022 BMH Honorees began with Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Keri Hilson, who received the Music and Songwriter Icon Award. Multi-Award-Winning Gospel Duo Mary Mary were presented with the Gospel Icon Award; Five-Time GRAMMY Nominee Tevin Campbell received the R&B Icon Award; Award-Winning Supergroup Dru Hill was recognized with the Urban Music Icon Award and a planned special performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary; NAACP Image Award-Winning Singer Karyn White was honored with the Soul Music Award, and the Legendary R&B Group The Whispers took home the Legends Award for their incredible nearly six-decade music career.

For more information about Black Music Honors, visit www.blackmusichonors.com or connect on social media @blackmusichonors on Facebook and Instagram or @blackmusichonor on Twitter.

Black Music Honors Celebrates was originally published on praiserichmond.com