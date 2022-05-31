Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A new facility aimed to assist trauma and abuse survivors opened its doors in Northwest Baltimore last week.

Lifebridge Health’s Center for Hope is one part of Mayor Brandon Scott’s community violence intervention plan and the region’s only comprehensive violence intervention and prevention center, according to WBAL.

Officials broke ground on the facility in Nov. 2020. Programming for survivors spans from children to older residents experiencing abuse and/or trauma.

For more info or those in need of service, click here.

Check out the video of the grand opening below:

Lifebridge Health Opens Center Of Hope For Trauma & Abuse Survivors was originally published on 92q.com