Gospel Vocalist Deborah McCrary, of The McCrary Sisters, Passes Away at 67

We are sad to report that vocalist Deborah McCrary, of the Nashville-based Gospel group, The McCrary Sisters, passed away on June 1 at the age of 67.

The group confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah.” Rounder Records also confirmed on Twitter, saying, “We are saddened by the news of Deborah McCrary’s passing. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time.”

Deborah was born June 17, 1954, the second child of former preacher and musician Reverend Samuel H. “Sam” McCrary. She was a seasoned performer early on. She sang with the Grammy-nominated BCM Mass Choir and performed with the likes of Ray Stevens, Elvis Presley, and Issac Hayes in her early career.

Following a later stint as a nurse, Deborah formed The McCrary Sisters in 2010 with her sisters Ann, Alfreda, and Regina. Deborah was the low, deep-voiced member, which helped provide a rich blend of Gospel, Americana, Soul, and Blues.

The group would release four studio albums: Our Journey in 2010, All The Way in 2013, Let’s Go in 2015, and 2019’s A Very McCrary Christmas, as well as a live album in 2017.

The McCrary Sisters also sang as part of the house band for the Americana Music Honors and Awards and performed alongside Country favorites like Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

Underwood posted a tribute on Instagram, calling Deborah “the anchor” in every performance.

At press time, a cause of death has not been made public. We offer our sincere condolences to the surviving McCrary Sisters and their families.

