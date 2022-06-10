Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still And Know – Supported (June 10th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

IN CHRIST I AM SUPPORTED

When considering a home remodeling project, its important to determine where the support beams are. If we just knock a wall down here and there to create more space, It could have a detrimental effect on the rest of the structure. Whether a building topples because of faulty construction, a bad foundation, or extraordinary loads, you can bet the support beams were compromised.

Support beams can be like those people in our lives that we look up to. People we love. People we respect. People we depend on. Sometimes they fall – and we might not realize we were leaning on them until they do. When they go down, it can be hard to recover. They might leave a wake of destruction in their collapse. The only support beam you can lean on and guarantee it will never shake, bend, or crumble under pressure is God.

Prayer:

Father, when the world around me seems to have collapse, and I find myself floundering around looking for something firm to take hold of, I choose to grab your hand. You are steady and sure, and love is safe.

Scripture:

Psalm 73:25-26 Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fall, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

