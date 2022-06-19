Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors! [Watch Here]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been an eventful Juneteenth weekend for our founder and chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes! Her plaque on the Black Music and Entertainment Hall of FAME was just revealed and tonight she will be honored at the inaugural Juneteenth Honors in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth Foundation is hosting the Juneteenth Honors, an upscale awards show that will bring together African American culture’s biggest names in music, sports, film, and philanthropy.

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

The Juneteenth Honors is an awards and music show that commemorates our national Juneteenth holiday and the freedom of enslaved African-Americans in 1865. For the inaugural edition, we will be joined by some of the world’s largest names in entertainment, music, and culture including our very own, Ms. Cathy Hughes! The event will be hosted by MC Late and Terrance J Additional honorees include; Big Sean, Doug E. Fresh, Maxwell, Omari Hardwick, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, and Robert Smith with performances by T.I., Domani, Ledisi, Rick Ross + more.

Watch The Full Show 6/19 at 7pm EST

