NOTHING OF MY OWN

When we let down our guard and pretenses, and we truly open our hearts and minds before God, we cannot help but feel exposed in his sight. Everything we’ve said, everything we’ve thought. everything we’ve done is known by him. But in that vulnerability, we must understand that no matter what we’v we done that day, that week, that year, we are simply seen in his eyes as beloved.

It is hard for us to humanly comprehend the truth that there is nothing we can do to make God love us any more or any less. This truth which, in theory, should remarkably free us, ultimately scares us. We know that we are completely out of control. The beauty is that grace will always be his work – and nothing of our own.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, thank you for your grace. Thank you that no matter what I’ve done, you will only see your Son’s redemption when you look at me. Thank you for the grace I can’t understand, and the love I’m so deeply enveloped in.

Scripture:

Ephesians 1:7 (NLT) He is so rich in kindness and grace that he purchased our freedom with the blood of his Son and forgave our sins.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Nothing of My Own (June 20th) was originally published on praisedc.com