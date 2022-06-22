Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell surprised five NAACP youth leaders by paying off their student debt at his ‘Something In The Water’ festival over the weekend.

According to HuffPost, the artist and producer “announced the gift during a panel event addressing the Black student debt crisis, organized by the NAACP in Washington, D.C” Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s national director of youth and college, says that Pharrell’s gift was a “powerful” gesture and suggested that President Biden should follow in line.

Pharrell Surprises Five Students By Paying Off Their Student Debt At His ‘Something In The Water’ Festival was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com