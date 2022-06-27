Report: 35 People Have Been Killed So Far This Month In Baltimore City

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As of Sunday, June 26, 35 people have been murdered in the City of Baltimore in the month of June.

According to police and FOX Baltimore, as the summer heats up, homicides are increasing too with the city averaging more than one person killed per day.

Over the weekend, at least eight people were shot. This comes off the hills of a violent Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend where 16 people were shot — at least five of those victims died.

We are only six days into the official summer season and with Independence Day Weekend fast approaching, it makes us more anxious about what to expect.

Baltimore Police are investigating all non-fatal and fatal shootings. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers.

