Where will Kyrie Irving play this season? While the eccentric point guard announced on Monday he will sign his $37 Million Dollar option to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, where would be the best landing spot for Irving? Star High School Quarterback Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of NFL legends Eli and Payton Manning has signed a letter of intent with the University of Texas. How does this look for the Manning bloodline? How does NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) money play into this decision?

The 2022 BET Awards were this past Sunday and Sean “Love” Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious career. With all of the icons coming together to celebrate Diddy, where was Mase?

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Don’t Nobody Wanna Go To Detroit’ | Episode 6 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com