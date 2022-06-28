No Man Can Turn This Down: Legendary Rom-Com ‘Boomerang’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

30 years ago today (June 28), the cult classic rom-com Boomerang was released in theaters.

The film starred Eddie Murphy as Marcus Graham, an advertising executive who also happens to be a womanizer and male chauvinist who takes and breaks the hearts of women until he finds one that he feels is perfect. Upon meeting his new boss Jacqueline Broyer (Robin Givens), Marcus realizes that she is essentially the female version of him and that he is receiving the same treatment that he dishes out to women. Throughout his journey to find true love, countless hilarious moments take place.

The Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield written movie also stars Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, Eartha Pitt, Chris Rock, Tisha Campbell and John Witherspoon. Reginald Hudlin served as the director.

On its opening weekend, ‘Boomerang’ earned over 13 million and ranked number three at the box office. It was the 18th highest-grossing film in the US in 1992. At the time of its release, it didn’t receive the critical acclaim it deserved but as time has passed, it has earned the respect it deserves in the rom-com pantheon of films. The film is praised for its portrayal of Black people of opulence. It showed that big budget films could be made without the Black people in them being poor or struggling to survive.

Another reason why the film is held in such high regard is because of the legendary soundtrack. Marcus Miller produced the original score for the film. Icons Antonio ‘L.A.’ Reid and Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds worked on the soundtrack that featured some the era’s biggest hits including ‘Give U My Heart,’ ‘Love Shoulda Brought You Home’ and ‘End of the Road.’ After topping the charts, the album was RIAA-certified gold in August 1992 and eventually reached triple-platinum status three years later.

What was your favorite scene from Boomerang? Would you be interested in there being a remake of the movie? Hop in the comments and share your thoughts!

No Man Can Turn This Down: Legendary Rom-Com ‘Boomerang’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today was originally published on globalgrind.com