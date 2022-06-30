Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Kimberly Else’s comments were in shambles after she celebrated the overturning of Roe V. Wade on her social media.

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” Elise shared on her Instagram page Tuesday with a series of emojis, including babies and celebratory hands.

Elise’s post featured the scripture Psalm 139:13-14. “For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it very well.” Since her post, many people have reacted on social media and the actress turned off her comments. https://twitter.com/Riyadhtheactor/status/1542141647126937601?s=20&t=GBt4OFM4EKpQaplmvXyhNQ

Kimberly Elise Receives Backlash After Praising The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com