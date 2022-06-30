Ricky Dillard Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! The Chicago native and Gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard’s single “All Of My Help,” from his newest live album Breakthrough: The Exodus via Motown Gospel is number 1 this week. Dillard and his beautifully-boisterous New Generation Chorale have been iconic in the industry for over three-decades, helping him garner a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar Awards and an NAACP Image Award. Choir leader and recording artist Ricky Dillard, a five-time Grammy nominee, will receive the James Cleveland lifetime achievement Award this year during the Stellar Awards.
Ricky Dillard Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com