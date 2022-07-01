Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James is giving us hair goals once again with her latest summer style! The beauty was recently spotted on Tropix Braids’ Instagram account showing off her new, braided ‘do and it’s truly everything!

The IG Reel showed the wife and mother of three rocking a colorful button down shirt and cut off jean shorts. She paired the look with dark sun glasses and rocked minimal jewelry and while her outfit was certainly fabulous, it was her hair that got us swooning! For her look, Savannah rocked large gypsy braids to perfection. Styled by Tropix Braids, Savannah’s braids resembled that of traditional box braids but featured curled ends to give off the gypsy look.

“When it comes to @mrs_savannahrj she doesn’t play! . Rocking her large gypsy braids. ” the stylist captioned the IG Reel.

Check it out below.

We’re absolutely loving this look on Mrs. James and think we’ve just found our next summer hairstyle! Beauties, would you rock this style?

Savannah James Shows Off Her New Braids And They’re Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com