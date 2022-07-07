Early Voting Begins For Maryland Primary

It’s time to use your voice as early voting in Maryland begins today. Polls will remain open every day until 8 pm through July 14.
Key races are on the ballot including our next governor and Baltimore City State’s Attorney. The primary election is set for July 19.
Due to redistricting, voters’ polling places may have changed. To find yours, click here.
For those who prefer or need mail-in ballots, requests must be made by July 12 and online through July 15.
NOTE: They must be dropped off at drop boxes by the time polls close on primary day.
Below is a list of early polling places:
Westside Skill Center
4501 EDMONDSON AVENUE – Building Rear Entrance on ATHOL AVE
BALTIMORE, MD 21229
The League For People With Disabilities
1111 E COLDSPRING LANE
BALTIMORE, MD 21239
Mount Pleasant Ministries
6000 RADECKE AVENUE
BALTIMORE, MD 21206
Public Safety Training Center
3500 W NORTHERN PARKWAY- Enter on MANHATTAN AVE
BALTIMORE, MD 21215
Southeast Anchor Library
3601 EASTERN AVENUE
BALTIMORE, MD 21224
University of Maryland Engagement Center
16 S POPPLETON STREET
BALTIMORE, MD 21201
Patapsco Elementary School
844 ROUNDVIEW ROAD
BALTIMORE, MD 21225
Arbutus Recreation Center
865 Sulphur Spring Road
Halethorpe, Maryland 21227
Randallstown Community Center
3505 Resource Drive
Randallstown, Maryland 21133
Carver Center for Arts and Technology
938 York Road
Towson, Maryland 21204
Perry Hall High School
4601 Ebenezer Road
Nottingham, Maryland 21236
Dundalk High School
1901 Delvale Avenue
Dundalk, Maryland 21222
Victory Villa Community Center
404 East Compass Road
Middle River, Maryland 21220
Baltimore County Board of Elections
11112 Gilroy Road, Suite 104
Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031
Franklin High School
12000 Reisterstown Road
Reisterstown, Maryland 21136
Woodlawn High School
1801 Woodlawn Drive
Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207
Jacksonville Recreation Center at Sweet Air Park
3605 B Sweet Air Road
Jacksonville, Maryland 21131
County Campus Metro Centre at Owings Mills
10302 Grand Central Avenue
Owings Mills, Maryland 21117
