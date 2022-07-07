Early Voting Begins For Maryland Primary

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to use your voice as early voting in Maryland begins today. Polls will remain open every day until 8 pm through July 14.

Key races are on the ballot including our next governor and Baltimore City State’s Attorney. The primary election is set for July 19.

Due to redistricting, voters’ polling places may have changed. To find yours, click here.

For those who prefer or need mail-in ballots, requests must be made by July 12 and online through July 15.

NOTE: They must be dropped off at drop boxes by the time polls close on primary day.

Below is a list of early polling places:

Westside Skill Center

4501 EDMONDSON AVENUE – Building Rear Entrance on ATHOL AVE

BALTIMORE, MD 21229

The League For People With Disabilities

1111 E COLDSPRING LANE

BALTIMORE, MD 21239

Mount Pleasant Ministries

6000 RADECKE AVENUE

BALTIMORE, MD 21206

Public Safety Training Center

3500 W NORTHERN PARKWAY- Enter on MANHATTAN AVE

BALTIMORE, MD 21215

Southeast Anchor Library

3601 EASTERN AVENUE

BALTIMORE, MD 21224

University of Maryland Engagement Center

16 S POPPLETON STREET

BALTIMORE, MD 21201

Patapsco Elementary School

844 ROUNDVIEW ROAD

BALTIMORE, MD 21225

Arbutus Recreation Center

865 Sulphur Spring Road

Halethorpe, Maryland 21227

Randallstown Community Center

3505 Resource Drive

Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Carver Center for Arts and Technology

938 York Road

Towson, Maryland 21204

Perry Hall High School

4601 Ebenezer Road

Nottingham, Maryland 21236

Dundalk High School

1901 Delvale Avenue

Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Victory Villa Community Center

404 East Compass Road

Middle River, Maryland 21220

Baltimore County Board of Elections

11112 Gilroy Road, Suite 104

Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031

Franklin High School

12000 Reisterstown Road

Reisterstown, Maryland 21136

Woodlawn High School

1801 Woodlawn Drive

Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207

Jacksonville Recreation Center at Sweet Air Park

3605 B Sweet Air Road

Jacksonville, Maryland 21131

County Campus Metro Centre at Owings Mills

10302 Grand Central Avenue

Owings Mills, Maryland 21117

